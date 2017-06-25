Inmate Escapes From St. Louis County Police

June 25, 2017 11:06 AM
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOX) – St. Louis County Police say an escapee from police custody should be considered armed and dangerous.

Thirty-six-year-old Bruce Brutsman of St. Louis reportedly swallowed a battery at the county justice center on Saturday and was taken to the hospital. While there, he broke away from an officer and ran off.

Brutsman is a 6’6″ white male weighing 240 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call County Police at 636-529-8210 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS. Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Brutsman’s arrest.

