Man Briefly in St. Louis Co. Police Custody Dies

JENNINGS (KMOX) — A man briefly in St. Louis County Police custody has died.

Sergeant Shawn McGuire says officers from the county’s Bureau of Tactical Operations and the Bureau of Drug Enforcement executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1900 block of Grape Avenue in Jennings early Monday morning, shortly after 6:00. The suspect, a 44 year old man inside, cooperated and was arrested.

The man collapsed a few minutes later and started having what police say looked like a seizure. He was taken out of handcuffs and given first aid plus two doses of Narcan. He was revived but died at the hospital shortly after 9:00 — an autopsy is underway.

Officers recovered a gun, three different powdered substances, a bag of pills and more than $30,000 cash.

McGuire says there is no body camera or dash cam footage available from the incident.

During the search, a 3-year-old drug sniffing dog found an open bag and the substance got into his system — he’ll spend the night in an animal hospital to monitor for adverse effects.

