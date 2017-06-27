135th Annual VP Parade Set for Downtown St. Louis Saturday

June 27, 2017 3:21 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Get ready for the parade — The 135th annual VP Parade is set for Saturday downtown.

Parade Grand Marshall Jim Hetladge says the parade will feature over 150 entries, including 18 professional floats, 14 marching bands, clown cars, huge helium balloons, and 50-foot-tall Kung Fu Panda.

“The crowd actually grows every year,” Hetladge says. “As we grow the parade — and we’re taking the parade to become a national parade known as ‘America’s Birthday Parade’ across country — our local attendance is increasing every year.”

The parade begins 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Broadway and Market and heads west on Market to Union Station.

Fair St. Louis takes place in Forest Park on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

