Balloon Brigade Leader Apologizes for Blue Lives Matter Flag

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The leader of a participant in St. Louis’ annual PrideFest parade is apologizing for including a Blue Lives Matter flag on the group’s float.
Chad Carroll, co-creator of The Balloon Brigade, said the group will return two awards it won for its entry in Sunday’s parade. The Balloon Brigade raises money for an AIDS charity.
The Blue Lives Matter flag, which symbolizes support for law enforcement, is a takeoff of the Black Lives Matter movement. Some critics say the flag offends groups that work for marginalized populations.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Carroll said he was unaware the flag has a deeper meaning for some people. He said he chose to use it to honor a lesbian police officer who is the daughter of a group member.
