Fenton Golf Course Blames Frequent Flooding on Valley Park Levee

FENTON, Mo. (KMOX) — Riverside Golf Course tears down its club house after of frequent Meramec River flooding, which the owner blames on the Valley Park levee upstream.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” said owner Walter Wolfer.

Riverside Golf Course in Fenton along Meramec River, demolishing club house due to frequent flooding owner blames on Valley Park Levee. pic.twitter.com/YmIYv7xC0c — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) June 27, 2017

Wolfner says the 53-year-old club house was flooded by the Meramec six times — half of them and the deepest floods coming after Valley Park raised its levee in 2005.

“In the first 40 years, this club house was touched just three times by the water. The highest was four-and-a-half feet inside the club house,” Wolfer said. “After the Valley Park levee was completed in 2005, the club house was flooded three more times, and the levels were over twice as high.”

The most recent flood along the Meramec came in April, a flood that saw the river creep up on area roads and highways, causing delays for thousands of commuters.

Wolfner says it’s time for lawmakers to revive an idea considered in the 1970s.

“I know what the answer is,” he said. “The answer is to build reservoirs upstream to hold this water back.”

Wolfner says state and federal lawmakers should consider putting reservoirs along the Meramec somewhere between Steelvile and Sullivan.

The new club house will sit on a 13-foot-tall foundation, which he hopes is high enough to keep the river out. Work should be complete in three months.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook