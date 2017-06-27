Warped Tour Bus Catches Fire in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A tour bus catches fire on the way to Warped Tour. The bus was passing through St. Louis on the way to the Nashville show when it suddenly caught fire around 4 a.m. Passengers took off what equipment they could as they evacuated the bus.
One passenger said after leaving Kansas City last night, all electrical outlets on the bus stopped working. The bus, shared by ‘Being as an Ocean’ and ‘Hundredth,’ caught fire at 6th and Chouteau.
Performers said the show must go on, and despite possibly losing some of their equipment to the flames, are determined to make it to Nashville for today’s show.