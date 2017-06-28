Blues Lose Berglund For First 2 Months Of Season

ST. LOUIS (BLUES) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that Blues center Patrik Berglund has undergone successful surgery to repair a dislocated left shoulder.
Berglund suffered the injury while performing his offseason conditioning program in Sweden. He is expected to be sidelined until December. The surgery was performed by Blues Orthopedic Surgeons Dr. Rick Wright, Dr. Matt Matava, and Dr. Matthew Smith yesterday at the Washington University Orthopedic Center.
Last season, Berglund, 29, posted a career-high 23 goals and finished with 34 points overall in 82 regular season games. He also collected four assists in 11 postseason appearances. The 6’4, 223-pound forward has spent his entire nine-year NHL career in St. Louis, amassing 296 points (151 goals, 145 assists) in 637 career regular season games.