VIDEO: The Best Way to Carry a Car Seat

June 28, 2017 4:26 PM
No matter how much we love our kids, carrying around a car seat can really take a toll on our bodies.

One chiropractor (and mom) recently shared her secret on how to lift and carry a car seat in a way that is less painful and less strenuous on your core.

In the video, she shows the best way to pick up a car seat: Looping the arm that’s closest to the carrier under the handle, and grabbing the side of the carrier with that hand.

This way, the carrier won’t hurt your shoulder, hip or upper back, and you shouldn’t have to swing out your knee to pick up the seat.

Pretty amazing stuff, right?! You can find more helpful hacks on the Bridge Family Chiropractic Facebook page.

