City and County Police Investigate Separate Shootings

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis City Police are investigating a shooting overnight in the 8400 Block of Halls Ferry just after 12:30.
A Male and Female victim have been shot. The man was shot in the back. It’s unknown where the female was shot. Both are conscious and breathing.
Authorities are still investigating the shooting.
St. Louis County Police are also investigating a murder that happened around 7:30 last night in the 3500 block of Candlebrook Court.
When police arrived, they found the male victim, in his forties, in the driveway of the apartment complex. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.