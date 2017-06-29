KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Escaped Prisoner Tacks on Charge

June 29, 2017 3:54 PM
Filed Under: Bruce Brutsman, escaped inmate

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – We’re learning more about what happened Saturday moments before Bruce Brutsman escaped from custody at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Brutsman was in custody on second-degree burglary charges. Police say he swallowed two batteries from a TV remote to get medical treatment.

The guard removed his handcuffs so Brutsman could use the restroom, and once inside, the guard heard a loud bang and found Brutsman holding an electrical access panel above his head. He ordered Brutsman back to the room, from which he ran.

Brutsman stole a pizza delivery vehicle, which was recovered Wednesday morning.

He was recaptured Wednesday afternoon in Festus, and he now faces an additional charge of escape or attempted escape while under arrest for felony.

