Police Search for Man Accused of Indecent Exposure at Target

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOX) – Police received information via Facebook accusing a man at a local Target of indecent exposure Tuesday.
The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the Wentzville Target at 1883 Wentzville Parkway. The victim says the suspect drove up beside them with his genitals exposed. The victim walked away and immediately reported him to Target staff.
The suspect is described as a heavy-set white male in his 40’s with dark hair and facial hair. He was driving an unknown make vehicle that is a dark hatchback with tinted windows.
If you have any information, please contact 911 or Detective Grarup at 636-639-2137.