Prop P Funds Under Surveillance

June 29, 2017 9:53 PM
Filed Under: Money, Prop P, waste

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Keeping an eye out for waste in St. Louis County’s 89 municipalities:

“I’m afraid that due to small town municipal politics that some of the police officers that are effected by that who are having that money stolen from them will not have the ability to will not have the ability to speak up for fear of retribution,” says Joe Patterson of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Patterson is talking about Prop P – the sales tax for public safety that voters just approved a couple of months ago. Proceeds will be split between the county itself and 89 cities, some of whom will get a large infusion of cash each year.

Patterson says one concern is that cities would use the sales tax money to fund police, but then pull out the regular funding and spend that on pet projects.

