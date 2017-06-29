Webster Groves, Shrewsbury Pools Closed as Precaution Against Crypto Spread

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Aquatic Center in Webster Groves is closed and all pool programs are cancelled after it was determined a child who tested positive for Cryptosporidium (Crypto) recently swam in the pool.

The Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department posted on its Facebook page that it had been notified by the St. Louis County Health Department that “a child in the area” had tested positive for Crypto – a parasite that causes severe diarrhea.

“The child was here on June 8 which was the first day of their incubation period. [The County Health Department is] not saying that he got Crypto here. They are not saying this is an outbreak,” the Facebook post says. “But, because he was here during the incubation and shedding period, as a precaution and to prevent any potential new cases of Crypto, St. Louis County Health Department is asking us to hyperchlorinate the pool.”

Hyperchlorinating a pool is a process that drastically increases the chlorine level for a 12-hour period.

“We are complying with St. Louis County Health Departments request to hyperchlorinate the pool as a precaution to continue to ensure the safety of our pool patrons,” the Parks and Rec Department writes.

Symptoms of Crypto generally begin 2 to 10 days (average 7 days) after becoming infected, and they usually last about 1 to 2 weeks with a person with a healthy immune system, according to the Facebook post.

The same Facebook post was shared on the Shrewsbury Parks and Recreation Facebook page in regards to the competition pool and the Aquatic Center:

