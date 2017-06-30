Mailbox Bomb Found in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) – Authorities in the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood say no one was injured by a liquid bomb found in a home’s mailbox.
Kirkwood police Detective Bob Bruhy told KTVI-T that a woman retrieving her mail Thursday morning found the two-liter bottle filled with a liquid and aluminum foil what’s typically called a “Drano bomb.”
Police say the woman didn’t touch the bottle and called police, who responded before calling in firefighters and a bomb and arson squad.
Bruhy says the device was removed and disposed of safely.
After the homeowner posted about the bomb on their neighborhood Facebook page, someone who lives a few streets away realized they had picked up a smiliar item from their yard and tossed it in a trash can.
