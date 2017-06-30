Mehlville Parents Furious Over Proposed Aldi

June 30, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: Aldi, Mehlville School District, parents

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Anger at last night’s Board of Education meeting after the Mehlville School District voted to approve the sale of land to a supermarket.

An acre of land just off of Telegraph Road will be sold to Aldi’s meaning that super market will have a store within 100 yards of an elementary school and a middle school.

Some parents are furious.

“It’s going to be very dangerous. Not just mildly dangerous, very dangerous, and somebody’s going to get hurt. I just can’t believe that for $800,000 you’re going to screw over all of the residents that live on the other side of Telegraph Road out there,” one man says.

Supporters say the money will be good for district funds. The sale still needs to be approved by the St. Louis County Planning Commission.

