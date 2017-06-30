New Bill Would Allow for More Air Pollution Inspectors

ST.LOUIS (KMOX) – The city of St. Louis would have more money to hire air pollution inspectors, under a bill before the board of aldermen. Alderwoman Cara Spencer says there aren’t enough state inspectors here to make sure buildings are knocked down properly without sending asbestos into the air.

“The state has one inspector for the entire region who spot-checks demolitions in the city. Let’s be honest, there’s just not enough staffing there,” she says.

Under Spencer’s plan, the demolition fee, which now goes to the state, would be redirected to the city to raise about $150,000 a year so that the city can hire two or three air pollution inspectors.

“This is a very timely bill, as MSD is going to be investing 413 million in the demolition of building here in the city if St. Louis. We want to ensure that the demolitions that are taking place are protecting neighbors from asbestos that are in those buildings,” Spencer says.

