Outrage at Proposed Class Rank Change in Mehlville

June 30, 2017 9:33 AM
Filed Under: class rank, cum laude, Mehlville School District, numerical, valedictorian

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Mehlville School District is discussing changing its class ranking system. And many parents and students voiced their concerns at last night’s Board of Education meeting.

Mehlville is talking about getting rid of the standard “ranking” of students in numerical order and having a valedictorian in favor of a “cum laude” system, which is used in most colleges.

Many students are opposed to the idea, but most of all they’re opposed to the fact Mehlville is trying to implement the system for this upcoming school year, meaning students who had been working towards acknowledgements from the current system would not be given the same recognition.

