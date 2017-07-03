Climb For PTSD Lifts Burden For Veterans

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – For more than two years, a local charity has been helping veterans get private mental health treatment.

Linus Grybinas is the founder of “Climb for PTSD.”

Grybinas says he took action because of long waits for VA Hospital treatment, “Veterans were waiting up to nine months. With PTSD, especially if you are in crisis and suicidal, nine minutes is too long. We decided we needed to do something to speed that process up.”

As part of his outreach, Grybinas carries veterans up long flights of stairs.

“I chose not only to do the fireman’s carry for them, but to also take them up stairs to symbolically lift their burden of PTSD onto our shoulders and carry them to a higher level of health,” he says.

Here's the Victory Tower portable rock-climbing wall @ForPtsd uses to raise funds for charity. Stories Tuesday morning on #KMOX pic.twitter.com/DbYsBkkJ0S — Brad Choat (@choatsnews) July 4, 2017

Grybinas raises funds a variety of ways. His charity takes part in yearly 5K runs in Granite City and Mascoutah, Illinois as well as inviting folks to scale a portable rock-climbing wall at events, “A month and a half ago we had a bachelorette party come out and climb the wall. A couple of weeks ago we had a young man age 8 with one arm amputated, and he climbed the wall.”

To find out more about “Climb For PTSD,” click here.