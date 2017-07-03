Kato Kaelin Wins 50/50 Drawing at MLB Game

MILWAUKEE (AP) — It was a banner homecoming for Kato Kaelin.

Famous for being a witness in O.J. Simpson’s murder trial in the 1990s, Kaelin, two relatives and a friend won the Milwaukee Brewers 50/50 raffle on Monday, splitting $12,411 before taxes.

Kaelin, who is a Milwaukee native and has relatives who live in the area, was home for the holiday.

He said his brother, Bob, bought the tickets for the group.

“My brother said it’s a great thing that the Brewers do for charity,” Kaelin said. “I said, ‘Let’s do it.’ He’s a very lucky guy.”

Kaelin said his brother held the tickets when the group realized they were the winners.

“Bob took the ticket and started reading each number,” Kaelin said. “He said, ‘You guys, you won’t believe this. We have the first six numbers. If the next one is a six, we’re the winners.’

“He started shaking and dropped his beer, which you don’t do in Milwaukee,” Kaelin said of his brother when he realized they won.

The Brewers Community Foundation, an organization that supports more than 200 local nonprofits in the area of health, education, recreation and basic needs, also received $12,411 from the raffle, which is held every game.

