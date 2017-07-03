Ladue Man Charged With Killing Wife

LADUE, MO (KMOX)-Police have charged a 78-year-old Ladue man with the fatal stabbing of his 76-year-old wife.
Robert Britt is charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of Georgia Britt.
The stabbing occurred early Monday morning in the couple’s long-time home on Ferrand Woods, a cul-de-sac of six homes off Lindbergh just south of Chaminade Drive.
Police say they were called there at about 1:30 a.m. Georgia was pronounced dead at the scene. Robert was taken into custody.
Neighbors tell KMOX the two were good neighbors, who had seen some tough times. An adult son committed suicide nine-years ago this week. Their wheelchair-bound adult daughter lived with them until earlier this year, when she moved into a facility. Another adult daughter lives in New York City.
They say Robert had lost a lot of weight in recent months and, as far as they know, had not received a firm diagnosis. They say he had been joking about his condition.
Robert Britt was ordered held on $500,000 cash only bond.