Francis Howell North Alum Signs With San Jose

Associated Press July 4, 2017 4:29 PM
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have signed free-agent forward Brandon Bollig to a one-year contract.

General manager Doug Wilson announced the deal Tuesday, adding a player known for his toughness. Bollig was part of the Chicago Blackhawks’ championship team in 2013 and has also played for Calgary.

The 30-year-old Bollig spent all of last season with Calgary’s AHL affiliate Stockton. He finished with 11 goals, 11 assists and 136 penalty minutes in 60 games.

For his career, Bollig has played 241 games. He has 10 goals, 13 assists and 392 penalty minutes.

