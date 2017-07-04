Independence Day Begins With Murder, Carjackings

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-This Independence Day began in the city of St. Louis with a north-side murder and three south-side carjackings.
The murder happened near Fairground Park, at North Grand and Penrose. Officers arriving just before 2 am found a man in his 30’s. He died on the scene from a gunshot wound to the head.
Two of the carjackings took place in the Soulard neighborhood. The first at about 11 pm Monday at 13th and Barton. The second about an hour later and a few blocks away on Sidney at I-55.
The third carjacking was in the Tower Grove South neighborhood, on Utah between Spring and South Grand.
There’s no word on suspects in any of the cases.