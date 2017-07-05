Mo. Treasurer Discusses Ill. Budget Crisis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The budget mess in Illinois has caught the attention of Missouri’s top fiscal officer.

State Treasurer Eric Schmidt says he’s astonished at how Illinois has gotten into such debt and financial trouble. Missouri has a balanced budget, one of seven states with a triple-A bond rating, according to Schmidt, thanks to Governor Eric Greitens.

“He’s a smart guy, he’s a great leader for the state… He’s keeping the budget in balance, that’s for sure. I think he’s promoting policies, whether it’s labor reform or some other reform, that long term structurally will get Missouri on a path where we’re not in a situation like Illinois, but to actually be a state that growing faster than others,” he says.

Schmitt says the biggest financial worry Missouri has is it’s pension obligations, which keep growing every year and taking a bigger chunk of the state budget.

