Police Search for Suspects in Metro PCS Armed Robberies

Hitting the Road This Holiday Weekend? Expect a Lot of Company.Low, low, low gas prices are the big reason AAA is predicting that a record number of Americans will travel this holiday weekend.

America's Best Fourth Of July ParadesA preview of five of America's best Fourth of July parades

Best American History Vacation SpotsA look at five of the best American history vacation spots in five different sections of the country

Up And Coming International Vacation SpotsThings change fast in the international world of travel. From time to time, there are fairly untouched gems, like Mozambique 15 years ago or Cuba 10 years ago. For very different reasons, Germany, Argentina, the Philippines, and Madagascar are destinations to consider or re-consider for your up-and-coming vacation bucket list.

Top 5 Vacations For People Who Don't Like Big CitiesGet away from big city life by taking your vacation in five of the best small towns in America