Police Search for Suspects in Metro PCS Armed Robberies

July 5, 2017 8:28 PM
Filed Under: Armed Robberies, Crime, locations, Metro PCS

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Police are searching for suspects wanted in armed robberies of three Metro PCS locations.

metro pcs robbery suspects

One suspect robbed the location at 9000 Halls Ferry Road in North County on Sunday around 1:25 p.m. On Monday, two suspects robbed both locations on North and South Grand.

In one of the incidents, a suspect was seen fleeing in a maroon pick-up truck with an out of state license plate.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the robberies is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

