Shepherd of the Hills Site in Branson Sold to New Owner

Associated Press July 5, 2017 6:19 PM
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) – The Shepherd of the Hills site in Branson has a new owner but the historic site’s future is still unclear.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the Taney County Assessor’s office says the site was purchased by Shepherd of the Hills Development LLC, and entity formed June 1.

Robin Withrow, a marketing official for the site, confirmed the park was sold but wouldn’t provide other details.

Withrow wouldn’t comment on whether changes would be made to the long-running Shepherd of the Hills play, or to other attractions at the park.

The site closed last year because of declining attendance and a bank foreclosure.

The site focuses on a 1907 novel celebrating Ozarks life. The book was later adapted into a play and performances ran from 1960 until 2016.

