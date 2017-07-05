KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Six Shot, One Killed Early this Morning

July 5, 2017 8:39 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The latest killing, downtown, along the St. Louis Riverfront. Three victims; one died, another in critical unstable condition. It happened on Lenore K. Sullivan and MLK Drive.

Before 1:30, a woman in critical stable condition after being shot in the 1400 block of Temple. A man and woman shot and wounded 800 block of Wall, before midnight. And Police say after four this morning, a man arrived at SLU, uncooperative with a gunshot wound and would not say where the shooting happened.

Police have no suspects.

