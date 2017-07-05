St. Louis in Line for New Bio-Tech Headquarters

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis could be in line for some new corporate headquarters.

Last week, we told you about 13 bio-tech companies from Israel and Ireland who visited St. Louis to scout the area for their north american expansions. Now, at least one of them is sounding high on the city.

Ciara Clancy is Founder and CEO of Beats Medical.

“St. Louis is actually a real center of excellence when it comes to neurological research, so I had heard of St. Louis from that perspective,” sh says.

Her company, from Ireland, makes an app that provides therapeutic treatments for people with Parkinson’s disease. She says St. Louis checks all her boxes for a North American HQ.

Bio STL’s Donn Rubin says St. Louis is becoming an innovation leader:

“We’ve become a model to other cities in the country who are trying to create technology bio-science innovation clusters as the right way to do it,” he says.

Clancy says she expects to start hiring the first employees for their St. Louis office very soon.

