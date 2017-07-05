St. Louis Uber Driver Accused of Raping Passenger

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Before you hop in that Uber to get somewhere, you’ll want to hear this. There’s a lawsuit against the new-age ride service alleging one of its drivers from the St. Louis area raped a passenger.

“She claims that the driver in question, there was already a complaint filed against this driver alleging domestic violence, that Uber was aware of these issues, aware of this driver’s violent history and violent past and that they ignored it and she obviously suffered from that,” says Andrew Hawkins, a reporter with ‘The Verge’.

Hawkins says this touches on the issue of fingerprint background checks, which you’ll recall Uber resisted in St. Louis for two years. Missouri Governor Greitens recently signed a bill exempting Uber and similar services from having to do those checks.

This driver apparently had a prior complaint after being involved in a domestic violence situation. Uber claims it investigated and ‘handled’ that situation. Hawkins says the driver was allowed to continue driving.

“If indeed they felt that they handled the situation properly, it raises the question as to what their definition of ‘properly’ is,” Hawkins says.

In addition to the lawsuit against Uber, there’s also a criminal investigation in Kansas City into those latest allegations against this driver.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook