Two Local Companies Team Up to Cool Down St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – First Bank is teaming up with EnergyCare to help people keep cool during the height of Summer.
The EnergyCare van will be picking up and distributing nearly four dozen air conditioning units throughout the St. Louis area.
First Bank Senior Vice President Ed Furman organized the donation by employees to purchase the AC units – with the company matching the amount raised by workers.
Since 1999 First Bank has collected 800 air conditioners totaling more than $80,000 dollars to be distributed across the community.