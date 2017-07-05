KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Two Local Companies Team Up to Cool Down St. Louis

July 5, 2017 9:06 PM
Filed Under: AC units, air conditioning units, Cool, EnergyCare, First Bank, St. Louis, summer, Van

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – First Bank is teaming up with EnergyCare to help people keep cool during the height of Summer.

The EnergyCare van will be picking up and distributing nearly four dozen air conditioning units throughout the St. Louis area.

First Bank Senior Vice President Ed Furman organized the donation by employees to purchase the AC units – with the company matching the amount raised by workers.

Since 1999 First Bank has collected 800 air conditioners totaling more than $80,000 dollars to be distributed across the community.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen