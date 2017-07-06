KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Ann Wagner Will Not Run Against Sen. McCaskill

July 6, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: Attorney General Josh Hawley, Congresswoman Ann Wagner, Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill, run

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Word this week that congresswoman Ann Wagner will not challenge Senator Claire McCaskill next year. She was asked if the decision was because some republicans have been urging Attorney General Josh Hawley to run.

“Not in the least,” she says. “I know Josh well, I supported him in his race for attorney general, even in the primary. I spoke with him… a few months ago and he told me he had absolutely no intention of running.”

Wagner says she stands ready to help the republican candidate and believes Claire McCaskill can be defeated.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen