Ann Wagner Will Not Run Against Sen. McCaskill

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Word this week that congresswoman Ann Wagner will not challenge Senator Claire McCaskill next year. She was asked if the decision was because some republicans have been urging Attorney General Josh Hawley to run.
“Not in the least,” she says. “I know Josh well, I supported him in his race for attorney general, even in the primary. I spoke with him… a few months ago and he told me he had absolutely no intention of running.”
Wagner says she stands ready to help the republican candidate and believes Claire McCaskill can be defeated.