Illinois House OKs Budget, Ends Historic Impasse

Associated Press July 6, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: Illinois budget, Illinois budget vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The Illinois House has voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s vetoes of a budget package. The action Thursday gives Illinois its first annual spending plan since 2015.

The House voted to override the Republican governor’s veto of a $5 billion increase in income taxes and a $36 billion spending plan.

The veto overrides mean the nation’s longest state budget crisis since at least the Great Depression has ended. The budget is retroactive to July 1 — the start of the fiscal year. That’s also the date that the 32 percent increase in the personal income tax rate takes effect.

Related story: Illinois Capitol Lockdown Lifted After Hazmat Situation

Rauner vetoed the measures because he sees no indication that the Democratic-controlled Legislature will send him the “structural” changes he has demanded.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen