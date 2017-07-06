Illinois House OKs Budget, Ends Historic Impasse

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – The Illinois House has voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s vetoes of a budget package. The action Thursday gives Illinois its first annual spending plan since 2015.
The House voted to override the Republican governor’s veto of a $5 billion increase in income taxes and a $36 billion spending plan.
The veto overrides mean the nation’s longest state budget crisis since at least the Great Depression has ended. The budget is retroactive to July 1 — the start of the fiscal year. That’s also the date that the 32 percent increase in the personal income tax rate takes effect.
Related story: Illinois Capitol Lockdown Lifted After Hazmat Situation
Rauner vetoed the measures because he sees no indication that the Democratic-controlled Legislature will send him the “structural” changes he has demanded.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)