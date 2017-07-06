Local ERs See Influx of Fireworks Victims

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Local emergency rooms say they saw quite a few fireworks-related injuries over the long Fourth of July weekend.
More than fifty injuries were bad enough for people to seek emergency help.
“Just because they’re supposed to work the right way doesn’t mean they always do” says SLU Care plastic surgeon Dr. Bruce Kramer at SSM Health SLU Hospital.
SSM Health ERs saw 32 patients, St. Louis Children’s Hospital had 11, Barnes Jewish 6, Mercy 4 and St. Anthony’s 3. Most of the injuries were burns to the hands and face.