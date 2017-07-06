Local Group 24:1 Travels to D.C.

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local community group will be headed to Washington D.C. next week to talk to Senators McCaskill and Blunt.

Known as the 24:1 Community, the two dozen municipalities just northwest of St. Louis have been working together for five years. Last year’s Robert Woods Johnson Foundation Culture of Health Prize led it to be invited to the nation’s capital on July 11 and 12th. Chris Krehmeyer, President and CEO of Beyond Housing, says their main goal is keeping people healthy.

“To have people be their healthiest it has to be a combination of both clinical care and other things that make their life, their community, their neighborhood healthy,” he says.

He says lawmakers also need to know what it’s like working outside of D.C., like the upcoming in-school public health clinic at Normandy High School. Given the reality that most non-profits need increased funding as cuts are being proposed to the federal budget, Krehmeyer has this to say.

“Yes, that’s the narrative, but it doesn’t mean that that narrative can’t change. And what do we spend on currently versus maybe what we should be spending on,” he says.

