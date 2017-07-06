KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Police Chiefs Face Off in Supply Drive Competition

July 6, 2017 7:13 AM
Filed Under: Competition, De Soto, jail, Pevely, police chief, Police department, supply drive

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A lot more than bragging rights are on the line in a friendly competition between two police chiefs in Jefferson County.

De Soto chief Rick Draper says he’s been challenged by Pevely interim chief Tony Moutray to raise the most donations during the month of July, with the 2nd place finisher’s freedom on the line.

“If I lose I have to spend 12 hours in jail, in his jail, Pevely Police Department, and in order to get out I’ll have to raise $1000,” he says.

That money will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, while the original donation drive is for COMTREA, which supports those with a mental illness or drug addiction and keeps them out of jail.

Donations of toiletries including soap, shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, men’s and women’s socks and more are being taken through August 1st at the Pevely or De Soto PD, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, or police stations in Crystal City, Byrnes Mill and Kimmswick.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen