Police Chiefs Face Off in Supply Drive Competition

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A lot more than bragging rights are on the line in a friendly competition between two police chiefs in Jefferson County.
De Soto chief Rick Draper says he’s been challenged by Pevely interim chief Tony Moutray to raise the most donations during the month of July, with the 2nd place finisher’s freedom on the line.
“If I lose I have to spend 12 hours in jail, in his jail, Pevely Police Department, and in order to get out I’ll have to raise $1000,” he says.
That money will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, while the original donation drive is for COMTREA, which supports those with a mental illness or drug addiction and keeps them out of jail.
Donations of toiletries including soap, shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, men’s and women’s socks and more are being taken through August 1st at the Pevely or De Soto PD, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, or police stations in Crystal City, Byrnes Mill and Kimmswick.