City Officials Warn Residents of Recent Carjackings

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Three recent carjackings across St. Louis have residents checking their rear view mirror.

Two carjackings in St. Louis City and one in the county may be related. Alderman Joe Vaccaro says they appear to be following their victims waiting for the right moment to strike.

“When they see them pull into their garages, in this case it was on the street, they actually have someone jump out of this car, use a gun, and tell them ‘Give me your keys and your car,'” Vaccaro says.

He says that in all of the recent carjackings it seems to always be women by themselves.

Vacarro says if you see someone following you, don’t get out. He encourages residents to drive to the nearest police station is possible.

So far there are no arrests.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook