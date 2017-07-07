New Name, Same Goal for Alzheimer’s Association

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – As of July first, the Greater Missouri Alzheimer’s Association has a new name but the same mission.

That new name reflects the combination of the St. Louis chapter and the previously combined Mid-Missouri and Southwest chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association. The process to combine began last July, when the Alzheimer’s Association came under one 501c3 organization. At that point, Stephanie Rohlfs-Young, vice president of programming, says they began to look at how chapters could better collaborate. One immediate change will be to allocate resources to rural communities in Missouri where getting an Alzheimer’s diagnosis is much more difficult than in metropolitan areas.

She says the new stronger chapter will allow them to get more people diagnosed and get them services at a much faster rate.

“We’re committed to keeping out offices in St. Louis, Springfield and Columbia, Missouri. We hope and believe that overtime with growth of revenue and the growth that we’re able to do in obtaining grants and other forms of fundraising that we will be able to grow and expand staff across each of those offices,” she says.

The newly expanded organization now covers 96 counties in Missouri and Illinois, impacting about 80 thousand families members dealing with Alzheimer’s disease.

