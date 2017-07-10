County Police Officer Discovers Incredible Night-Shift Singer

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County Police Officer Ed Schlueter found a way to make his night shift a bit more peaceful, thanks to a fellow night shifter who sings.

Officer Schlueter asked “Carlos” to share his talents with his Facebook Live audience this past Sunday at 2:30 a.m. Carlos was still feeling very patriotic from the 4th of July and chose to sing the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

We don’t know much about Carlos. Officer Schlueter says in the video that while he types up his police reports he will roll down the windows police vehicle to listen to Carlos, who also works a night shift.

Officer Schlueter says Carlos’ singing is enjoyed by some of his fellow officers too.

We don’t yet know where Carlos works, but Officer Schlueter has agreed to talk to KMOX about his video Monday afternoon.

Officer Schlueter’s Facebook page has gained a large following due to his random acts of kindness and community outreach. He has given out hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards to Dominos, Subway and QuikTrip to people in need. Sometimes the gift cards are donated to him, but sometimes he just buys them himself.

KMOX will update this story as more information becomes available.

