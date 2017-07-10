Record Heat Wave Moves Through Midwest

July 10, 2017 10:27 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A weather system that recently tortured many western states with record-high temperatures will now be passing through our region, according to National Weather Service forecaster Doug Tilly.

“Our heat index values are going to be in the 100 range, pushing 105 on Tuesday, and again on Wednesday,” he says.

He points out that’s dangerous territory, especially for those who have to spend any prolonged amount of time outdoors, or the very old and the very young.

Also, a reminder to check often on elderly neighbors and family members during this heat wave. And don’t forget about outdoor pets!

