Some State Officials Concerned About Voter Information

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – President Trump accused state election officials who didn’t turn over voter information of having something to hide. But some state officials, like Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway, say putting large amounts of citizen information together is the real concern.

Galloway says she wonders what steps will be taken to ensure the info will be used appropriately and be consistent with Missouri law.

Most of the information in a voter file is already public but every state has different laws about how that info can be seen, who can request it and why they are requesting it.

Galloway says compiling large amounts of personal information raises the real concerns: cyber security and privacy protections. By handing it over to a federal task force, she says Missouri would cede its authority to ensure the info is used in accordance to the law.

