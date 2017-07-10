St. Louis Police Patrol Metrolink Station After Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Police are patrolling the area around the Union Station Metrolink Station, after a shooting there Friday night left one man dead and another injured.
Commuters waiting to catch their bus there say they see drug dealing and drug use there all the time. KMOX’s Kevin Killeen asked passengers if they feel safe waiting for the bus.
“No, I don’t feel safe,” the passenger says. “Actually, what I do, I normally take whatever bus that I see and just walk a couple of blocks because I fear for my life.”
The Friday night shooting took the life of a 31-year-old man who was shot in the head on the street near the Metro bus stop. A 27-year old man was shot in the back, but survived.
Police report no arrests so far.