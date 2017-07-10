When Visiting A Restaurant – Are You A Good Tipper?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – When it comes to who gives how much at a restaurant or the hairdresser – the answers might surprise you.
A new report by CreditCard.com says men, Republicans, North Easterners and credit or debit card users leave the most – an average of 20 percent at restaurants.
“Women, Democrats, Southerners and folks who tip with cash are on thew lower side of either 15 or 16 percent,” CreditCard.com Senior Analyst Matt Schulz says.
The report also factored in income.
Overall, 29 percent say they always tip baristas, but 30 percent say they never do.