7 Eleven Celebrates Free Slurpee Day

July 11, 2017 7:05 AM
IRVING, Texas (AP) – 7 Eleven stores across the country are giving away free Slurpee drinks to celebrate the convenience store chain’s 90th birthday.

This marks the 16th straight year 7 Eleven has given out its iconic frozen drink on July 11th or 7/11. The company expects to hand out 9 million free small Slurpees during the promotion that runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

7 Eleven was launched in 1927, and the Slurpee was first introduced in 1966. The company says it has sold 7.4 billion Slurpees since its introduction.

