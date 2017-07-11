Congressman Clay Questions Voter ID Effectiveness

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Congressman Lacy Clay says the president’s voter fraud commission and the new photo ID law in Missouri will do nothing to address what he calls an urgent threat to the voting rights of Missourians and the integrity of our election process.
“The real threat is from outside of this country, it’s Russian meddling. They’re doing it now in Europe and they’re going to do it again in 2018 and 2020 if we don;t stop them,” he says.
Clay sent a letter to Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft demanding to know what he is doing to protect Missouri elections from foreign tampering. You can read the entire letter