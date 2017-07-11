Humane Society Rescues Dog Left Inside Car In Blistering Heat

July 11, 2017 2:43 PM
Filed Under: Animal Cruelty Task Force, Humane Society of Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force pulled a small dog from inside a parked car where the temperature was 132-degrees.

It happened near the St. Louis Zoo at the intersection of Wells and Tamm on Tuesday afternoon.

Someone noticed the little chiuahaha mix inside a blue Ford SUV and called the Humane Society. They posted a live video of the rescue on Facebook where you can see them use a piece of wire to unlock the door.

KMOX has reached out to the Humane Society to find out if charges will be filed.

