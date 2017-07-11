Live Inspired: An Evening with John O’Leary

July 11, 2017 8:12 AM
Filed Under: Brian Vander Ark, John O'Leary, Live Inspired

liveinspiredstations logo625x352 Live Inspired: An Evening with John O’Leary

KMOX proudly presents:  Live Inspired: An Evening with John O’Leary and special guest, Brian Vander Ark.

September 14, 2017 – 7PM – The Sheldon Concert Hall

Join KMOX for a night of inspiration, perspective and fun with John O’Leary. A name familiar to thousands, O’Leary is an instant #1 national best-selling author of ON FIRE, world renowned speaker and St. Louis native who has often appeared on KMOX. As a nine-year-old boy, John was burned on 100% of his body and given less than one percent chance to live. His amazing journey illustrates the incredible power of the human spirit, the power we each have on each other’s lives and has resonated with over 750,000 people.

John was once a boy expected to die. Today, 30 years later, he’s teaching others how to truly live.

Opening the evening with a combination of experience-based storytelling and live musical performance, Brian Vander Ark, front man of hit band, The Verve Pipe will join John with a message of how to keep moving, adapting and changing in the unpredictable world we live in. From Rags to Rockstar, Vander Ark shares his story for all to hear.

VIP, Reserved and General Admission tickets start at only $20 and are ON SALE NOW!

Purchase Tickets HERE

Watch the story of “Jack and the Kid” from MLB Network

Visit John O’Leary Online

Visit Brian Vander Ark Online

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen