KMOX proudly presents: Live Inspired: An Evening with John O’Leary and special guest, Brian Vander Ark.

September 14, 2017 – 7PM – The Sheldon Concert Hall

Join KMOX for a night of inspiration, perspective and fun with John O’Leary. A name familiar to thousands, O’Leary is an instant #1 national best-selling author of ON FIRE, world renowned speaker and St. Louis native who has often appeared on KMOX. As a nine-year-old boy, John was burned on 100% of his body and given less than one percent chance to live. His amazing journey illustrates the incredible power of the human spirit, the power we each have on each other’s lives and has resonated with over 750,000 people.

John was once a boy expected to die. Today, 30 years later, he’s teaching others how to truly live.

Opening the evening with a combination of experience-based storytelling and live musical performance, Brian Vander Ark, front man of hit band, The Verve Pipe will join John with a message of how to keep moving, adapting and changing in the unpredictable world we live in. From Rags to Rockstar, Vander Ark shares his story for all to hear.

VIP, Reserved and General Admission tickets start at only $20 and are ON SALE NOW!

Purchase Tickets HERE

Watch the story of “Jack and the Kid” from MLB Network

Visit John O’Leary Online

Visit Brian Vander Ark Online