Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspect

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County Police officers responded yesterday to a call from Lemay Ferry Road, to the 7-11 store, for a business robbery.
A suspect entered the business and approached the cashier with a knife, demanding money from the register before leaving. Surveillance footage shows the man leaning over the counter to take the money, but no one was injured.
The suspect is described as a white male in his early 30’s, with a slender build, dark gym shorts, an orange shirt and baseball hat.
Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.