Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspect

July 11, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: 7-11, armed robbery, suspect

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County Police officers responded yesterday to a call from Lemay Ferry Road, to the 7-11 store, for a business robbery.

A suspect entered the business and approached the cashier with a knife, demanding money from the register before leaving. Surveillance footage shows the man leaning over the counter to take the money, but no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 30’s, with a slender build, dark gym shorts, an orange shirt and baseball hat.

suspect 2 Police Search for Armed Robbery Suspect

St. Louis County Police Department

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen