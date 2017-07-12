Missouri Abortion Special Session Costs Top $73,000 So Far

Associated Press July 12, 2017 8:38 PM
Filed Under: Abortion, Gov. Eric Greitens, House, lawmakers, Missouri, policy, politics, special session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The cost for Missouri’s special legislative session on abortion policies has surpassed $73,000 and is likely to keep growing.

Figures provided Wednesday show the House has spent over $53,000 mainly on lodging, meal and mileage payments to lawmakers.

The Senate’s cost stands at nearly $20,000. But that’s likely to rise when senators return to the Capitol perhaps later this month to consider the House version of an abortion bill.

The legislation would impose additional regulations on abortion providers while also attempting to exempt pregnancy resource centers from a St. Louis ordinance prohibiting discrimination based on reproductive health choices.

The cost for the current session already has exceeded the $66,000 spent on a May special session in which lawmakers authorized reduced electric rates for certain metal manufacturers.

