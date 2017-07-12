Senator Durbin Calls for Voter Commission to Rescind Information Request

July 12, 2017 7:52 AM
Filed Under: Commission, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, Information, rescind, voter

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Top Illinois Democrats are calling on the Trump administration’s election integrity commission to completely rescind its request for potentially sensitive voter information.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says laws exist to prevent this type of data release.

“The fact that we were so vulnerable has reminded local officials of the importance of security and to be sure that they don’t release sensitive information about voters to those who are not legally entitled to it. And that would include this new commission that has been dreamed up by the Trump administration,” he says.

The commission yesterday put its requests from states on hold. Missouri was one of a handful of states to initially say it would fully comply. Illinois said it would not.

