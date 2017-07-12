Smelly Water? Missouri American Water Says It Is Perfectly Safe

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Does your water smell a little funky?
Brian Russell with Missouri American Water assures us the water is fine.
“In July, with warmer water, it just kind of enhances the natural flavor and smell of the water,” he says.
And the water is treated for things like lawn clippings, farm runoff and other things that aren’t normally in the water in the winter.
“We’ll sacrifice taste and odor if we have to for the sake of safety,” Russell says. “Right now, our treatment process is keeping the water safe, but it’s leaving a little bit of a taste and odor issue.”
If the smell really bothers you, chill water in the fridge and that should take care of the earthy smell or taste.
Additionally, Russell asks people to be mindful of leaves and grass clippings that wash into drains and end up in rivers, where they cause algae blooms.
