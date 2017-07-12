Smelly Water? Missouri American Water Says It Is Perfectly Safe

July 12, 2017 6:12 PM
Filed Under: Brian Russell, Missouri American Water, smelly water

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Does your water smell a little funky?

Brian Russell with Missouri American Water assures us the water is fine.

“In July, with warmer water, it just kind of enhances the natural flavor and smell of the water,” he says.

And the water is treated for things like lawn clippings, farm runoff and other things that aren’t normally in the water in the winter.

“We’ll sacrifice taste and odor if we have to for the sake of safety,” Russell says. “Right now, our treatment process is keeping the water safe, but it’s leaving a little bit of a taste and odor issue.”

If the smell really bothers you, chill water in the fridge and that should take care of the earthy smell or taste.

Additionally, Russell asks people to be mindful of leaves and grass clippings that wash into drains and end up in rivers, where they cause algae blooms.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen