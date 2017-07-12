St. Charles Woman Wins $1 Million in Scratchers Game

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) – A suburban St. Louis woman is the latest million-dollar winner in a Missouri Lottery game.
Lottery officials said Wednesday that Charlotte Duba of St. Charles won a $1 million prize playing the “$300,000,000 Golden Ticket” Scratchers game. She bought the ticket at a Schnucks Market store in St. Louis County and claimed the prize Friday.
The “$300,000,000 Golden Ticket” game is a $30 game that began last year.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)