St. Charles Woman Wins $1 Million in Scratchers Game

Associated Press July 12, 2017 6:49 PM
Filed Under: $1 million, game, Missouri Lottery, Schnucks Market, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis County, Win

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) – A suburban St. Louis woman is the latest million-dollar winner in a Missouri Lottery game.

Lottery officials said Wednesday that Charlotte Duba of St. Charles won a $1 million prize playing the “$300,000,000 Golden Ticket” Scratchers game. She bought the ticket at a Schnucks Market store in St. Louis County and claimed the prize Friday.

The “$300,000,000 Golden Ticket” game is a $30 game that began last year.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

